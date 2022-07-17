 

Local Couple Who Met on Blind Date in 1982 Celebrate 40th Wedding Anniversary

Sunday, July 17, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

anniversary-Rick and Carol Witherell are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today, July 17, 2022.

In 1982, they were set up on a blind date. Six weeks later they said “I do.”

Rick and Carol reside in Tionesta.

They have 3 children: Carissa (John) Chambers of East Hickory, Nathaniel (Nicole) Witherell of Tionesta, and Shawn Witherell and his girlfriend Angela Tucker of Tionesta; 4 grandsons: John II, Tristan, Gabriel, and Owen; and 3 granddaughters: Olivia, Harper, and Regan. They also have 2 more grandchildren on the way.

Rick is the son of the late Frank (Delores) Witherell. Carol is the daughter of the late Eugene Berlin and Etta Stover.

If you see this lovely couple wish them a Happy 40th Anniversary!


