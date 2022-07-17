Local Man Seriously Injured After Losing Brakes and Crashing into Concrete Barrier

PARKER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a mechanical failure is to blame for a Saturday afternoon crash in Parker that left a local man seriously injured.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:33 p.m. near 104 North River Avenue (State Route 268) in Parker City, Armstrong County.

Mark D. Riddenbaugh, 30, of Parker, was traveling north on North River Avenue and making a left turn in a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta when the vehicle’s brake system failed.

Police said the vehicle exited the roadway and collided with a concrete barrier.

Riddenbaugh was transported by Emlenton Area Ambulance to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment of serious injuries.

He was wearing a safety belt.

His vehicle sustained disabling damage.

There is no word on Riddenbaugh’s current condition.

