Melinda “Mindy” Sue Adams and her beloved fiancé, Nathan David Ruffner of Rimersburg, PA passed away together.

Mindy was born on October 17, 1994, in Butler, PA to her parents, Kenneth Adams, Sr., and Barbara Durci of Rimersburg, PA.

She is survived by her daughter, Adalyn Rose-Marie Adams; son, Kalan Sheldon Ruffner; six siblings, Augustine Adams of Parker, PA; Kenneth (Kelsi) Durci of New York; Jonathan (Brandi) Durci of Knox; Nichole (Shane) Davis of Rimersburg, PA; Charline (Christopher) Eisengart of Pittsburgh, PA; Angel Adams of Clarion, PA; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents and 4 aunts.

Mindy had a career in the healthcare field and treated her clients with the utmost respect, and love, and enjoyed the time spent with them.

She truly loved her job.

Mindy loved spending time with her children and friends.

She will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

There will be a private memorial service for family and close friends on July 18th, 2022, at Sligo Nazarene Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC (www.triadfuneralservice.com).

