Nathan Ruffner

Sunday, July 17, 2022 @ 11:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-kw5KzqGOWR53c5qJNathan Ruffner and his fiancée, Melinda Adams, walked through the gates of heaven together.

He was born on June 1, 1982.

Survivors include his mother, Sandra D. Best-Ruffner of Rimersburg, and his father, David M. Ruffner of Butler; two children, Adalyn Rose-Marie and Kaian Sheldon Ruffner; siblings, Heather (Chase Graham) of Maryland, Nichole (Kirk Giles) of Rimersburg and David M. Ruffner II (Nicole) of Punxsutawney; grandparents, Carl and Mary Best of Rimersburg and Phyllis Ruffner of Donegal; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; a special cousin, Shelly Rogers (Cleve) who was more like a sister; and one aunt, Christine Ruffner.

He was preceded in death by two cousins, Sheldon Andrew Gathers and Jonathan Michael Gathers; grandfather, Charles Ruffner Sr.; three uncles, Charles Ruffner Jr., Steven Ruffner and Jeffrey Ruffner.

Nathan was a surgical technician by trade.

He earned his diploma at the Western School of Health in Monroeville in 2002.

He enjoyed his work.

He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Sligo Nazarene Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC (www.triadfuneralservice.com).


