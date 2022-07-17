Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Redbank Valley Trails
If you are looking for a great place to hike or take a bike ride, check out the beautiful Redbank Valley Trails.
It is a 51-mile non-motorized, 4-season trail currently being improved and maintained mainly by volunteers. It was recognized by DCNR as PA’s first Trail of the Year for 2014 for its scenic beauty, connections to other trails, and the amazing dedication and hard work of trail volunteers.
The trail has a packed crushed limestone surface for a smooth ride and easy walking. Hikers and cyclists can enjoy 42 miles through mostly natural areas and mainly undeveloped scenic rural areas along Red Bank Creek, over many bridges and stone arches, through 2 tunnels and past many sites of historic significance related to natural resource-based industries of the past. Built on inactive rail beds, 41.5 miles of the trail is nearly level with an average grade of less than 1%.
Redbank Valley Trail connects to the Armstrong Trail and from there to the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance trails, the Great Allegheny Passage to D.C., and will eventually connect from Rockwood on the Passage to the 9-11 Memorial Trail when that trail is developed. There are benches, shelters, and artwork along the trail to enjoy along the way.
You can find more information online at RedbankValleyTrails.org
Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.