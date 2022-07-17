SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering a Turkey Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In or Take-Out
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Turkey Dinner as their special on Sunday, July 17!
There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!
- Sunday, July 17 – Turkey Dinner
- Monday – July 18 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
- Tuesday – July 19 – Stuffed Meatballs, Chicken Salad Croissant or Liver and Onions
- Wednesday – July 20 – Stir Fry, 4 Piece Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich
- Thursday – July 21 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna or Roast Beef Dinner
- Friday – July 22 – Baked or Deep Fried Fish Dinner, Shrimp or Ribeye
- Saturday – July 23 – Cook’s Choice
- Saturday – July 24 – Stuffed Chicken Breast
The menu is subject to change.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
