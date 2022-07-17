All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Joe Gourley
Joe Gourley served our country in the United States Army Reserves.
Name: Joseph R. Gourley
Born: April 6, 1942
Died: March 26, 2022
Hometown: Sligo, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army Reserves
Joe served in the United States Army Reserves from 1968 to 1971.
He also served the community through his membership with the Cornerstone Church of Clarion.
He was laid to rest at the Leatherwood Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Click here to view a full obituary.
