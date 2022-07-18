The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 76. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

