Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chloe
Monday, July 18, 2022 @ 12:07 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Chloe.
Chloe is an adult female Labrador Retriever/Pit Bull Terrier mix.
She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Chloe was brought to the rescue center when her owner had to enter a nursing home.
She knows the commands sit and shake.
For more information on Chloe, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
