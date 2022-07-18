 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Streusel Rhubarb Bread

Monday, July 18, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This bread has a sweet, crunchy topping!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar
1/2 cup canola oil

1 egg
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups chopped fresh or sliced frozen rhubarb
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Topping:
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon cold butter

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine brown sugar and oil. Beat in egg. Beat in buttermilk and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the brown sugar mixture just until combined. Fold in rhubarb and nuts. Pour into two greased 8×4-in. loaf pans.

-For the topping, in a small bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon, and butter until crumbly; sprinkle over batter.

-Bake at 350° for 60-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

-Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Cut with a serrated knife.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.