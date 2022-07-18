Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Streusel Rhubarb Bread

This bread has a sweet, crunchy topping!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar

1/2 cup canola oil



1 egg1 cup buttermilk1 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon salt1-1/2 cups chopped fresh or sliced frozen rhubarb1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Topping:

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon cold butter

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine brown sugar and oil. Beat in egg. Beat in buttermilk and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the brown sugar mixture just until combined. Fold in rhubarb and nuts. Pour into two greased 8×4-in. loaf pans.

-For the topping, in a small bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon, and butter until crumbly; sprinkle over batter.

-Bake at 350° for 60-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

-Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Cut with a serrated knife.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

