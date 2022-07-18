Clarion County Pair Charged in Armed Robbery in Knox Face Hearings Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two Clarion County residents facing felony burglary and related charges for the alleged armed robbery at a Knox residence are scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 40-year-old Jason Leroy Priester, of Shippenville, and 23-year-old Bradley Richard Elder, of Strattanville, are scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, at 2:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

Both Preister and Elder face the following charges:

– Robbery – Threat Immediate Serious Injury, Felony 1



– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1– Criminal Trespassing – Enter Structure, Felony 3– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

Elder also faces the following offenses:

– Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 1

– Firearms Not to Be Carried Without License, Felony 3

Both men are lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail each.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, Priester was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on July 7.

The charges stem from an alleged robbery that occurred on Thursday, June 23, in Knox Borough, Clarion County, involving Priester and Elder.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, June 23, around 10:25 p.m. the Knox Borough Police Department received a call regarding an active armed robbery at a residence located on West Railroad Street, in Knox Borough.

The responding agency, Clarion-based State Police, informed Knox Borough Police that two victims stated they were in their living room when two males came inside from the front entrance.

One male, identified as Bradley Elder, was wearing all black with a mask over his mouth and nose. Elder was holding a small, silver revolver, according to the complaint.

The second male was identified as Jason Priester.

According to the complaint, Elder stated, “Give me your stuff” and took the victim’s purse that was beside the bed. The victim reported that the only thing in the purse was $6.00.

Elder and Priester then fled the scene, the complaint indicates.

Security footage was viewed from a nearby business, which shows a dark SUV pulling up to a nearby location on Best Avenue, near West Railroad Street. At that point, police could visibly see two individuals run toward the vehicle and get in. The vehicle then proceeded through a stop sign and continued westbound on Best Avenue, according to the complaint.

On Wednesday, June 29, Chief Peck, of the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office, interviewed a known witness. The witness stated that he, Elder, and Priester were at a known location in Paint Township, Clarion County, on the evening of June 23.

At this point, the witness, Elder, and Priester get into an identified vehicle provided by Elder and drove to a residence on West Railroad Street, with Elder in the front passenger seat and Priester in the back passenger seat.

When the vehicle pulled up, the witness stated that Elder and Priester were putting on medical gloves while getting out of the vehicle, the complaint states.

The witness then drove to a nearby location and turned around. When the witness drove up to the residence again, both Elder and Priester were running toward the vehicle and entered with a purse and a garbage bag, the complaint indicates.

The witness also told police that he saw a small, silver revolver in Elder’s pocket before traveling to the residence on Railroad Street in Knox.

The complaint notes that on July 5 Elder was interviewed, and he confirmed the information from the known witness.

Elder was arraigned at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, and Priester was arraigned at 1:14 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

Elder also faces a preliminary hearing on DUI, Drug Paraphernalia, and other charges on Tuesday, July 19, at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.