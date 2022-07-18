Featured Local Job: Specialized Heavy Haul Driver

Barber Trucking, based out of Brookville, PA is seeking a full-time experienced Specialized Heavy Haul Driver for their Oversized Division.

They are a family-owned company that treats you like family and like a part of the team.

Want a position with home time throughout the week and weekends? Apply today!

Qualifications needed include:

A Valid Class A CDL License

2 Years of Class A CDL Driving Experience

4 Axle Experience

Experience with Heavy Equipment

Many other benefits that they offer are vacation pay, holiday pay, 401k, and a newer Peterbuilt.

Please apply online here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.