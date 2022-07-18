Michael P. McMahon, 75, of 2 Rich St. Oil City, PA, died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at UPMC-Shadyside Hospital after a brief illness.

Born on Oct. 30, 1946 in Oil City, PA, he was the second oldest child of the late Jerome L. & Helen M. Hynes McMahon.

Michael was a 1964 graduate of Venango Christian High School.

He was a member of St. Stephen’s Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

Mike was also a member of the Elks Club and the Knights Of Columbus.

He loved golfing with his friends and driving his Thunderbird.

Mike was an insurance agent for 40 years in Franklin, having his own Nationwide Agency.

Mike was married on February 7, 1970 to the former Margaret J. Balter.

She was his loving wife for 51 years before she preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2021.

He is survived by his two daughters: Dr. Kelli Graeff & her husband Gregory of Harmony, PA and Maggie McMahon of Homestead, PA.

He is also survived by his two granddaughters: Ashley & Christine Graeff. And granddogs: Penny and Bailey.

Mike was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

He is also survived by six siblings and their spouses: March and Thomas McGann of Chatauqua, NY, Malachy and Dolly McMahon of Oil City, Mary (Missy) and John Krensavage of Oil City, Michelle and Randall Scalise of Warren, Matthew and Debra McMahon of Flower Mound, TX, Molly and Mark Scannell of Oil City.

Many nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Mark McMahon & his wife Beth and by two nephews, Cole McMahon and Eric Carr.

Friends will be received from 4:00P.M.-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. in St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. Christopher Singer, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Fund for Breast Cancer, 13770 Noel Rd. Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

