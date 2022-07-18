Norman P. Breene, 68, of Oil City, PA, passed away July 13, 2022 surrounded by family at Family Hospice in Pittsburgh, PA, after an extended illness.

Born Jan. 3, 1954 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of Marguerite (Judy) Kossman Breene of Franklin and the late Lawrence N. Breene.

Norman was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He was married on Oct. 13, 2012 to Barbara J. Rousseau and she survives.

Norman was a Resident Service Aide at Polk Center for many years before retiring.

He enjoyed watching football and hockey and a good movie.

Norman enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He loved music and the companionship of his poodles.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by four children: Danielle Breene & fiance Michael Cappella of Pittsburgh, PA, Parker Breene of Oil City, Lisa Simmers of Oil City, John Edward Lindsay of Oil City; 14 grandchildren: Xander Kooby, Zachary Kooby, Elizabeth Roess, Paige Roess, Ruth Simmers, Laine Luce, Bethany Lindsay, Destiny Feely, Cearia Feely, Michael Feely, JJ Vitka, Levi Vitka, Maddison Vitka, Hope Vitka; and great grandchildren: Livia Reiser, Toddia Reiser and Miles Thompson.

He is also survived by a sister, Tammi Walters & her husband Michael of Rocky Grove, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Kathleen Harvey and Peggy Breene and two brothers Michael and Timothy Breene, a daughter Paula Vitka and son-in-law Todd Simmers.

Friends will be received from 2:00-3:00 P.M. Friday July 22 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. with Fr. James Campbell, Pastor of St. Patrick’s Church, Presiding.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA, 16301 to help the family defray funeral expenses or to Kirtland Cancer Foundation.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

