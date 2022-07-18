Shippenville Man Accused of Breaking into Residence, Drug Possession Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Shippenville man who is facing charges for breaking into a residence and drug possession is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 42-year-old Ryan Shawn Culver is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m., in Clarion County Central Court on the following charges:

– Criminal Trespassing – Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor



– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Culver is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

PSP Clarion were dispatched to an apartment on Main Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, for an incident of trespassing around 1:12 p.m., on Wednesday, June 8.

According to a criminal complaint, upon arrival, police located Ryan Culver inside the apartment before making contact with a known female victim. The victim reported that Culver moved out of the residence on February 14, 2022, and had not been there since.

The victim told police that Culver was not permitted to be on the property or inside the residence. When the victim came home on Wednesday, June 8, she found Culver inside the residence, cleaning, according to the complaint.

Police then took Culver into custody and searched him.

Officers discovered two packets of Suboxone sublingual film in his front, left pocket that were not inside a prescription bottle, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, although Culver related he had entered the residence through the front door that was unlocked, the victim told police that the doors were locked. An officer observed that two window screens appeared to be removed from the residence.

Police also made contact with the landlord of the residence and confirmed that Culver was not on the lease and that only the victim was named on the lease, the complaint notes.

Culver was arraigned at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.