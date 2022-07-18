Sligo Pool Last Remaining Public Pool in Clarion County

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – The Union COG Pool in Sligo is the last remaining public pool in Clarion County thanks to determined public officials and an increase in volunteers that have stepped up to keep the local oasis afloat.

(Pictured above: Olivia Dehart, Regan Marsh, and Avery Hockenberry enjoy the COG Pool in Sligo.)

Sligo Borough Council President Sherry Laughlin sounded the alarm earlier this year for more community volunteers to help improve the facility — and people have answered the call.

“This year, I’ve seen a big improvement from the community, and they’ve stepped up and are helping,” she said.

Admission to the pool is $5.00 a day and children two and under are admitted for free. The pool is open daily from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., weather permitting.

“And then we have something called a late swim,” Laughlin said. “So, if you come between the hours of five and seven, it’s only a dollar.”

Mondays are also half-price days at the pool.

Family season passes are $150.00 for those who live in Sligo and Rimersburg Boroughs and Monroe Township, or $175.00 for those living outside of the COG member municipalities. After once including nearly every borough and township in the area, the council of governments now includes only Sligo Borough and Monroe Township as full members; however, Rimersburg Borough continues to support the pool every year despite dropping out of the COG a few years ago.



(Pictured above: Pool Manager Heather Marsh and Council President Sherry Laughlin.)

Pool manager Heather Marsh has also noticed a marked difference in support for the park this summer.

“It has changed a lot this year because of the volunteers,” Marsh said. “I have help. I call and somebody comes right away. It’s not waiting weeks. It’s really nice. We have a big crowd of people this year, and it’s different from years past.”

Talking with Laughlin and Marsh on a sunny day, it is easy to see their enthusiasm at the poolside. A couple of kids with dirt bikes arrived, and three girls tested the waters in the pool, walking down the pool’s handicapped accessible walkway.

The pool has been in Sligo since 1980, getting its start following the formation of the much larger COG and a donation of the land from the Burns Family Farm. A brochure describes it as a “Swimming pool for all ages, handicap accessible, food available, volleyball court, play area for kids, with five pavilions, and picnic areas for parties.”

Similar to many other outdoor pools, the baby pool at the COG Pool was closed several years ago by order of a state inspector.

“The state was coming in and saying it had to be done,” Laughlin said. “We just don’t have the money to do it right. We would love to have a baby pool, but maybe we can go after a grant some time to include a splash pad. That seems to be the big popular thing now.”

Another problem facing pools everywhere is a shortage of lifeguards.

“I have seven lifeguards, plus myself, and then my husband volunteers when he’s not at his other jobs,” said Marsh. “Mike does a lot. He goes above and beyond.

“Just last week we had a staffing issue with lifeguards. All of my lifeguards work different jobs, so they work two jobs. Last week they were either away on vacation or working their other jobs. But, other than that, I have a good group of kids.”

All lifeguards are current high school students, and state rules require at least two certified lifeguards on duty for a pool to open.

Many of Sligo Borough’s lifeguards also work at the Clarion County YMCA, and Marsh said scheduling is easier when she works with the Y.

Laughlin feels lifeguard training courses are expensive for the students and their families and thinks she can find people to support the training if they commit to working at the Sligo pool.

“It’s a two-year certification for all my kids,” she said. “Half of them are not sure if they’re going to come back.”

Another plus for Sligo this year was the closing of the Clarion Borough Pool, as Sligo Borough was able to purchase a lot of equipment in good shape that is now in use at the COG pool.

“We got a pool sweeper in good shape,” Laughlin said. “We also got a couple of lifeguard chairs and chlorinator [equipment]. Some of their guys came down to show us how to use the sweeper and thought it was only used a year or so.”

Marsh has been the pool manager for seven years. She also works at Union High School as a teacher’s aide in the sixth- through ninth-grade special education classes.

“The first year I started at the school, I worked in Cathy Walzak’s room, and she was talking about there not being a manager for the pool, and they didn’t know what they were going to do,” Marsh said. “They thought about maybe closing the pool because they just didn’t have anybody to take it over. So, I went home and talked to my husband Mike and said, ‘You know, let’s try it for a year.’”

Seven years later, she’s still at the pool, and Mike helps when he can.

Walzak is still the secretary of the COG, keeping the books, taking meeting notes, and purchasing the food for concessions. Information is given to Sligo Borough secretary Janey Corle who does the payroll and related work.

But, Laughlin and Marsh said volunteers have made all the difference in the operation of the pool this year. Volunteers have included the Sligo Improvement Committee which recently raised more than $1,300 for the pool, according to committee member George Hartle.

Volunteers include Rick Smerkar and the Improvement Committee, Sligo Presbyterian Church members, Wayne Meier, Dean Greenawalt, Greg Grant, Jason Evinsky, Pat Kriebel, Joe Rainey, Melody Troup, OVR, Clara Rainey, Girl Scout Troops 21970 and 26803, and Union students Camrya Cobbett, Josie Giles, Kylie Yori, Karlee Shrum, Sarah Zitzman, and Magen Walzak.

Others have helped by making donations this year, including Bonnie Taylor, Piney Township, Rimersburg Borough, Clarion Eagles, Clarion American Legion, the Roger Blystone family, POGO, Tin Town Metalworks, Wessex, the family and friends of Mary Ann Wise, and the family and friends of Chuck Marsh.

Officials said Wessex donated a zero-turn mower to the park, which Dean Greenawalt has volunteered to use to mow the facility.

Universal Forest Products also donated a pallet of bottled water for the concession stand.

Laughlin said she would like to see more people using the pavilions, along with possible sponsorships to improve the picnic shelters. Also under consideration is using the park for groups to meet after the pool closes for the year.

“I would like to see sponsors maintain a pavilion for five years,” she said. “We would put their names on the pavilions. It would just be good community outreach, and that’s our goal for next year.”

