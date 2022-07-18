AICDAC to Host Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru in Clarion Tomorrow
Monday, July 18, 2022 @ 12:07 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be hosting a Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru on July 19.
The distribution will take place at Veterans Memorial Park located at 421 Main Street, in Clarion, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.
The event is free.
Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.
For more information, call 814-226-6350 or visit acidic.org.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.