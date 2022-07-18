 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

AICDAC to Host Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru in Clarion Tomorrow

Monday, July 18, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

narcanCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be hosting a Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru on July 19.

The distribution will take place at Veterans Memorial Park located at 421 Main Street, in Clarion, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

The event is free.

Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.

For more information, call 814-226-6350 or visit acidic.org.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.