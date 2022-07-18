State Police Calls: Domestic Violence Incident Investigated in Elk Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Domestic Violence Incident of Assault in Elk Township

PSP Clarion investigated a simple assault-domestic violence incident along State Route 208, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say the assault occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

The victim is listed as a 45-year-old Shippenville woman.

The arrestee is listed as a 15-year-old juvenile female, of Shippenville.

Retail Theft

Clarion-based State Police investigated a retail theft at the Dollar General, along State Route 68, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 31-year-old James Ganoe, of Rimersburg, stole a bag of cereal (valued at $4.15) and milk (valued at $3.40) around 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

No further details were released.

Lost Dog in Curllsville Area

Clarion-based State Police have released information regarding a lost dog in the Curllsville area of Clarion County.

The black and tan hound-type dog was reported missing around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

If located, please contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.