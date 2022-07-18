 

State Police Calls: Domestic Violence Incident Investigated in Elk Township

Monday, July 18, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State-PoliceCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls: 

Domestic Violence Incident of Assault in Elk Township

PSP Clarion investigated a simple assault-domestic violence incident along State Route 208, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say the assault occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

The victim is listed as a 45-year-old Shippenville woman.

The arrestee is listed as a 15-year-old juvenile female, of Shippenville.

Retail Theft

Clarion-based State Police investigated a retail theft at the Dollar General, along State Route 68, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 31-year-old James Ganoe, of Rimersburg, stole a bag of cereal (valued at $4.15) and milk (valued at $3.40) around 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

No further details were released.

Lost Dog in Curllsville Area

Clarion-based State Police have released information regarding a lost dog in the Curllsville area of Clarion County.

The black and tan hound-type dog was reported missing around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

If located, please contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, July 17, 2022.


