‘Summerville Story Project’ Opens New Chapter With Arrival of Historic Caboose



SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local group in Summerville is aiming to promote the tiny Jefferson County borough by revitalizing its entrance to the Redbank Valley Trail.

(PHOTO ABOVE: Mike Kennemuth, Dan Bowser, Cade Kennemuth, and Kelly Shick. Photos and video by Adrian Weber)

Dan Bowser, a native of Summerville, explained the group, “Summerville, Pennsylvania story Project, wants to put “the town on the map” and believes that “improving and promoting the trailhead will bring visitors and revenue to the town.”

One way they are doing this is by bringing a caboose to the trailhead.

The caboose was originally built in the late 1800’s and then later rebuilt in 1944 by the LEF&C (Lake Erie, Franklin and Clarion Railway) repair shop in Clarion.

The caboose had been sitting on Corey Mahle’s property in Miola for many years for use as a hunting camp. Sid Walker, of Little Cooley (Crawford County), owned the caboose and donated it to the Summerville Story Project.

Bowser led the excursion on Saturday, July 16, from the woods of Miola, across the Clarion River, through Corsica and into Summerville.

“Think of it as rehabbing.” Bowser said when asked if they planned on making improvements to the caboose. “It’s going to cost some money, but the framework is there. The framework is solid.”

The intentioned use for the car will be a functional one.

“The whole deal from my standpoint is that this is not meant to be taking something back to what it was, this is to be something that can be used today, in today’s environment, for today’s needs, while maintaining the historical look…we’re not trying to build something you have to tip-toe around, or why would we do it?” said Bowser.

Bowser is one of over 1,500 people seeking to bring new life to the Summerville area through a Facebook group called “Summerville, Pennsylvania Story Project.”

To date, the group has published a book titled “Troy/Summerville Pennsylvania,” which documents the history and stories of the town. They also established 14 history panels noting the significance of various spots in town.

The Summerville Story Project even produced a series of calendars and other merchandise to raise money for future projects, including building a replica of the old train station and a shelter for those enjoying the rail trail. Both of those projects will also be located near the trailhead.

With his focus presently on rehabbing the crew car, Bowser looks forward to the work to come.

“My longer term goal is, if we do these things, and get people kind of excited about the town, some people will say, ‘hey, there’s some things happening in Summerville,'” he said.

Bowser, and the rest of the Summerville Story Project, would like to thank Kelly Shick, Cade Kennemuth and his business, C.K. Property Care, for the impressive work they did transporting the caboose.

(Photos below courtesy Dan Bowser.)

