Tuesday, July 19, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Today – Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light west wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

