The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light west wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.