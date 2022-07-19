 

Arif Uddin

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zXtjqPPA0yqWTArif Uddin, 77, of 135 South Main St., Seneca, PA, died Thursday, July 14th at UPMC Hamot after a long battle.

Arif moved to the Franklin area 22 years ago and worked at Liberty Electronics for several years before retiring and becoming a full time landlord.

Several loved ones are left to cherish his memory including his daughter Sara Uddin and several brothers and sisters.

The family would like to sincerely want to thank the amazing staff at UPMC Hamot for making his last moments the best they could be.

The family also wants to extend thanks to Western Reserve where he stayed for several months before his passing.


