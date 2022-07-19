Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Classic Meatloaf

You can’t go wrong with this classic recipe!

Ingredients

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup 2% milk



2/3 cup finely crushed saltines1/2 cup chopped onion1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon rubbed sageDash pepper1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)1 cup ketchup1/2 cup packed brown sugar1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into an 8×4-in. loaf in an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan.

-In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients, stirring to dissolve sugar; remove 1/2 cup for sauce. Spread the remaining mixture over the meatloaf.

-Bake 60-65 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with the reserved sauce.

