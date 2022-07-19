Clarion Hospital Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 25 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Tuesday, July 11, 2022.



Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update July 18, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 07/17/2022: 23,986

Test obtained at CH: 18,600

Positives: 4,989

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 07/17/2022: 113,335

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,697

Positives: 18,532

Hospital Inpatients as of 07/18/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 7 patients. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

