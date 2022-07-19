 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Volleyball Nabs USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_allison01LEXINGTON, Ky. – The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced on Monday that more than 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this season. The Golden Eagle volleyball team was among those honored for their academic achievement in the last season.

The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale. This year the Golden Eagles were among 147 Division II programs to earned the Team Academic Award.

The Golden Eagles posted a cumulative 3.58 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year. That was paced by six student-athletes that recorded 4.0 GPAs in both the fall and spring semesters: Charlie AllisonAlexa CundyAleah KaramAlyson PetersAbigail Selfridge and Brooke Williams. Three other student-athletes recorded a 4.0 GPA in at least one of two semesters.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.