Clarion University Volleyball Nabs USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced on Monday that more than 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this season. The Golden Eagle volleyball team was among those honored for their academic achievement in the last season.

The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale. This year the Golden Eagles were among 147 Division II programs to earned the Team Academic Award.

The Golden Eagles posted a cumulative 3.58 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year. That was paced by six student-athletes that recorded 4.0 GPAs in both the fall and spring semesters: Charlie Allison , Alexa Cundy , Aleah Karam , Alyson Peters , Abigail Selfridge and Brooke Williams . Three other student-athletes recorded a 4.0 GPA in at least one of two semesters.

