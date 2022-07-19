Elaine Lois Vandermeer

Lois came into the world on November 15, 1927, in Niagara Falls, New York.

On July 17, 2022 we lost our dear mother and grandmother.

In 1949 she graduated from Purdue University.

It was at Purdue that she met her husband Jack Vandermeer.

They married on June 17, 1950.

They started their married life in Chicago, Illinois.

Then in 1972 they were transferred to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with US Steel.

They had three boys: Dirk, Knoel, Jayson whom she loved raising and watching them become fine men.

They belonged to Library Baptist (Crossroads) Church where she was quite involved in many various aspects.

Her major focus was the “Sweet Sixties” group of which she was the leader for over 40 years.

She was also involved with Knoel’s handicapped group and their activities.

She is survived by her sons Dirk and his wife Karen of Clarion, Pennsylvania. And Jayson and his wife Becky of Biddeford, Maine. Her grandchildren Drew and Jen, Gretchen and Josh, Zachary and Sarah. And her great grandchildren Tate and Madelyn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and son Knoel.

Her family and friends will miss her tough but gentle personality as well as being resilient yet compassionate. But most of all for her contagious laugh.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Thank you to Goble Funeral Home for taking care of her arrangements.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

