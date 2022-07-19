 

Faye E. Sherrow

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 @ 06:07 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-8TtgVBic4I5c4xFaye E. Sherrow, 77, of Kennerdell, passed away July 15, 2022 at Orchard Manor.

Faye was born September 9, 1944, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Forest and Ella Mae (Bloom) Kaltenbugh.

After Faye graduated from high school she continued her education, graduating from Briarcrest Bible College.

Faye was married to Gary Sherrow on April 3, 1982, he survives.

The couple celebrated 40 years of marriage.

The couple loved deeply and was rarely seen without the other.

They enjoyed traveling, especially going out west to the many National Parks.

Morning trips to Sandy Lake for breakfast together was one of their favorite things.

Faye retired from American Glass Research Company in Butler as an electronic assembler.

Faye was a member of Rankin Chapel Methodist Church.

She was passionate about child evangelism.

She liked to cook and sew.

She traveled throughout the world, having visited Israel and Germany.

She lived in Hawaii for a time as well.

She took up fishing later in life for a special person.

Faye loved to spread the word of the Lord to the children she taught at Vacation Bible School.

Loved ones to cherish Faye memory, her husband Gary Sherrow of Kennerdell, her sisters Debbie, Fonda and JoAnn.

Faye was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her sisters, Shirley and Irma, and brothers Jack and Ronnie.

Family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Faye’s nephew, Pastor Chip, will be officiating the funeral service.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net


