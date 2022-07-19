Gerald E. Byers, 74, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville, PA.

He was born July 5, 1948, in Brookville, PA, the son of J. Kenneth Byers and Charlotte B. (Smith) Byers.

Gerald was a lifelong resident of the area and honorably served in the US Army Combat Engineers during the Vietnam War.

After returning home, he worked as a bulldozer operator for C&K Coal Company for 30 years until retiring in 1998.

Gerald was a life member of Rimersburg VFW Post #7132.

He loved spending time outdoors, with his favorite pastimes being camping, fishing, and taking trips on scenic trains.

He will be deeply missed by his son, Gerald E. Byers, II and wife, Lesa, of Rimersburg; daughter, Luemma Foster and husband, Shawn, of Brookville; grandchildren, Kara Foster, Shawn H. Foster and Alanna Byers; sister, Margaret Hannold, of Strattanville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda (Stitt) Byers, who died April 20, 1991; and his companion Mary “Nancy” Young, who died on Apr. 28, 2022.

The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 12 PM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating and where military honors will be presented by American Legion Honor Guard Post #454 and VFW Post #7132.

Interment will be in Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville, PA.

