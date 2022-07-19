Governor Hopeful Shapiro Stumps in Region

OIL CITY, Pa.(EYT) – The event wasn’t highly publicized Tuesday but about fifty registered ahead of time to attend Tuesday’s campaign stop by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro in Oil City, according to John Kluck the Venango County Democrat chairman.

(Article and photos by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322.)

He noted that some others not registered also showed and not all were democrats. “It was a nice crowd,” he said.

Shapiro stopped in Venango County on a zig-zag tour. His goal was to energize the democrats in a heavily republican county.

“I know it’s not easy being a democrat in Venango County,” he told the crowd gathered in Oil City’s Pipeline Alley. “To win Pennsylvania we need folks like you. We need you to get engaged.”

Shapiro said that yard signs and small conversations are the key.

His speech emphasized the importance of this election and his grave concerns about his opponent Doug Mastiano’s abilities to lead.

He considers Mastriano “dangerous” and he made no bones about that spending a good deal of time explaining his views on Mastiano’s involvement in the January 6 protests in Washington D.C. where many breached the capitol.

Shapiro also talked a great deal about the future and his fears that the world he brought his daughter into is not the same world after the Supreme Court overturning the Roe V. Wade decision.

He spoke of the importance of connectivity and increasing broadband to more rural areas and working on ways of protecting school kids and their education.

He knows the importance of this race and others in Pennsylvania. “[Our freedom} is on the line here in Pennsylvania, The eyes of the nation are on this commonwealth.”

After his speech he posed for several photos and chatted with many, but his message even in these conversations centered around the importance of democrats to get to work.

“You have power, I would respectfully say to you that it is your duty to exercise that power,” he said urging everyone to get yard signs and talk to their friends and neighbors even if it’s difficult. “It’s time to get off the sidelines and do our part.”

Venango County Democrat committee vice- chair Ashley Zaccari Smith said that’s what she is going to do. “I think it’s time to start with the signs,” she said. She is also mulling ideas about engaging in small conversations, maybe over coffee.

The tour also included stops in Armstrong, Erie, and Mercer counties.

