James Robert Teifer, born September 2, 1964, was airlifted from the baseball fields in Hasson Heights early Tuesday morning.

He was stricken down with a massive stroke after completing his second shift duties as a manager at Electralloy, Wrought Products Division in Cherrytree.

He died on July 14, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, at age of 57 with his wife holding his hand, encouraging him to fly to be free with his Heavenly Father.

He didn’t hesitate as he lived “do what your wife says in love” was his key to a long marriage.

Jim was a 1982 graduate of Oil City High School and attended college at Slippery Rock as a music major.

He was married to his soulmate, the former Kristina Coleman, on February 20, 1988, at Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin, PA.

The plans were in motion to celebrate 35 years of their marriage blessings.

They spent three years “honeymooning” in Florida while Jim was an electrician apprentice furthering his education towards his journeyman’s license.

After a statewide new construction ban, they decided to return back to Oil City.

He was employed at WEBCO, ConAir, and finally landed the career that he was striving for as a Production Manager at Electralloy in their Wrought Products Division.

He worked every floor job and earned his Ultrasound Technician Certificate.

He was promoted up to his current position.

He was looking forward to retirement after 20 years of service with his work family at Electralloy.

He was a talented musician and songwriter; he taught guitar and performed at many local establishments, including one year during the Oil Heritage Festival.

As a young man, he formed the local band, “The Edge” with friends Dave Bayne and Trent Sines.

He was a huge Beatles and Steelers fan.

Admirer of the late Payne Stewart golf legend.

WWJD was his driving force.

Jim was a regular patron of Speer’s Public Golf Course. He was recognized as scoring a hole in one on their par 3 third hole.

His quick wit and humor were unparalleled.

All will miss his ability to make your sides split.

But most of all he was a remarkable man.

A caring, kind-hearted good man.

Jim loved his family, friends, coworkers, and furry kids.

Jim was a dog obedience trainer and held ribbons in the ASCA.

Special to his heart was AJ, a Brittany puppy, who was purchased by his wife to mend his heart after the passing of his “Sweetie Boy,” Odie, a BritPit, who passed away in January.

Odie and Jim couldn’t be apart so, heaven brought them back together.

Left to mourn are his beloved wife, in-laws Rick & Inez Martyna of Oil City, a brother Dave Teifer, (Althea) Tyler & Michael and sister Carol Lutz, (Robert) & Nephew Matt Lutz; Niece Julia Kelly and 3 Great Nieces.

Many neighbors, friends, and very special friends including Al Taydus, Kurt Hart, and Matt Updegraph also survive.

Preceding Jim in death were his parents Robert & Shirley Teifer.

A viewing will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Funeral services will follow the viewing at the Morrison Funeral Home at 1 pm with the Rev. Ron Geisler, pastor of Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Greendale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Precious Paws, Wellness and Clipping Clinic, 3636 PA-257, Seneca, PA 16346.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

