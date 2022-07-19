Merle A. VanWormer, 60, of Oil City, died Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Oil City on October 31, 1961, to the late Robert B. and Donna L. (Shaner) VanWormer.

Merle attended Oil City and Cranberry schools.

He had previously attended the Cornerstone Bible Church in Oil City.

Merle was an avid fan and loved attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

He was also a Ford Mustang enthusiast, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Mr. VanWormer was most recently employed as a tri-axle driver for McClymond’s DTA LP of Kennerdell.

Previous to that, he worked as a sanitation engineer for thirty years.

He was married in Oil City on March 14, 1998, to the former Jamie L. (Cochran), and she survives. Also surviving are five children: Jason VanWormer and husband Nate Copley of Oil City, Rachel Stinson of Oil City, Lacey VanWormer of Franklin, Sarah VanWormer of Polk, and Jerid Cochran of Oil City; and nine grandchildren: Brandon VanWormer, Cameron VanWormer, Jacob Hornbeck, Destiny Hornbeck, Adrianna Cochran, Nevin Stinson, Olivia Cochran, Abby Copley, and Isaiah VanWormer.

His siblings include Bob VanWormer and wife Janet of Sugarcreek, Donna Porter and husband Bob of Sugarcreek, Linda Runninger and husband Roger of Seneca, Rick VanWormer of Seneca, Jim VanWormer and wife Dawn of Oil City, Rose VanWormer of Seneca, Terri VanWormer of Seneca, and Shirley Deloe of Knox.

Also surviving are his brothers and sisters-in-law, Scott Cochran of Oil City, Michelle Cochran of Oil City, Eric Cochran of New Port Richey, Florida, and Donn Keith and husband Alton of Franklin; his father and mother-in-laws, Gary and Carla Cochran of Oil City and Kathy and Don Bacher of Polk; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; a special family friend whom Merle helped raise, Nicholas Gadley of Oil City; and two previous step-sons, Russell and Matthew Gregory and their families.

In addition to his parents, Robert and Donna VanWormer, he was preceded in death by a sister, Deb Edwards and her husband Duke; and three brothers-in-law, Terry Deloe, Roger Gourley, and Michael Cochran.

Visitation will be held Thursday (July 21) from 6 – 8 p.m. and Friday (July 22) from noon – 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mark Rusnak, officiating.

Private interment for immediate family will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville.

Merle’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Oil City Healthcare family for all of their support and the Benefit that they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, 16792 Conneaut Lake Rd., Meadville, PA 16335; or to Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 1293 Grandview Rd., Oil City, PA 16301.

To express online condolences to Merle’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com

