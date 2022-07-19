Mildred J. “Millie” Lambing, age 78, of Shippenville, passed away on July 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born in Clarion on September 24, 1943, to the late John and Jessie (Pernett) Detrick.

Millie was of the Catholic Faith.

She married Harry “Roy” Lambing on February 19, 1966, and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2022.

Millie is survived by her children: Angela (Robert) Wetzel, Dan (Gloria) Lambing, Jennifer (Derek) Fague and Mike (Rachel) Lambing.

She is also survived by two sisters: Betty Mahle and Linda McClure.

In addition, six grandsons: Shane Gallo, Mark Lambing, Brian and Justin Fague, Joe and Adam Lambing.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Floyd and Fred Detrick.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will immediately follow with Rev. Jeffrey Foor officiating.

A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.