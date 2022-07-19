Local Man Aims to Grow Sport in Clarion County With Disc Golf Tournament, Clinic

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – A North Clarion teacher is continuing to grow the sport of disc golf with the First Annual North Clarion Disc Golf Open to tee off on Saturday, July 23.

(Photo: Oil City native and North Clarion High School teacher Caleb Carrow (left) teaches nine-year-old Jace Byers, of Seneca, how to putt.)

Oil Valley Disc Golf Society Chairman Caleb Carrow, who is also a physical education teacher at North Clarion, has been a stalwart for the sport in the area since the construction of the Hasson Disc Golf Course in Oil City about 10 years ago.

His efforts led to the development of a nine-hole disc golf course at his alma mater, North Clarion County School District, which will host the tournament to serve as its official opening.

“I want to grow the sport of disc golf,” Carrow told exploreClarion. “It’s one of my biggest passions, and I would really like to get the next generation hooked on disc golf.”

The three-round tournament (27 holes) is free to any student in fifth through 12th grade. It will be split into two divisions: Junior High (Grades 5 to 8) and High School (Grades 9 to 12).

Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, on the campus of North Clarion High School, with the first group to tee off at 9:00 a.m.

Prizes include discs, mini discs, and other disc golf accessories.

“I just want to get these younger kids starting to play, and I would really like to show the community what it’s all about,” Carrow added.

For those who are unfamiliar with the sport of disc golf, it is similar to traditional golf, but with less equipment.

Rather than trying to hit a golf ball into a hole in the lowest number of strokes, a disc golf player is trying to throw a disc, which is basically a frisbee, into a basket in the least number of throws, which are still referred to as “strokes.”

“I think the real appeal to disc golf compared to traditional golf would be the exercise involved and the cost of the startup is a lot cheaper,” Carrow said.

In addition to the tournament, Carrow and other members of the Oil Valley Disc Golf Society will also host a disc golf clinic, available to all ages, at the North Clarion Disc Golf Course on Saturday, July 30, from 6:00 p.m. to dusk.

The free clinic will cover how to drive, approach, and putt, as well as help amateurs refine their skills.

Previously known as the River Valley Disc Society, the Oil Valley Disc Golf Society is made up of local disc golf players who not only want to enjoy the game themselves but also want to grow and improve playing opportunities for everyone in the region.

Carrow currently co-chairs the organization with his father, recently retired Keystone teacher Fred Carrow.

For more information, contact Caleb Carrow at 814-657-0748 or [email protected]

