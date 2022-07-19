Phyllis J. Thurau, 91, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sunday July 17, 2022, at the Transitional Care Unit at UPMC-NW in Seneca.

Born August 22, 1930, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Polish immigrants Karl & Caroline Dypka Bialo.

Phyllis attended Assumption B.V.M. Grade School and Oil City Schools.

She recalled, speaking to her, how strict the catholic nuns were but it went along with the times growing up during the depression.

Phyllis was proud of her Polish heritage and had fond memories growing up on Emerald street and Polish hill with her brothers and sisters.

In Phyllis’ teenage years, she joined the Women’s Land Army during World War II.

At that time there was a shortage of farm labor (men) due to answering the call of World War II.

These young ladies harvested fruits and crops to support the troops.

She wed the love of her life Charles R. Thurau in St. Joseph Church Rectory on June 12, 1948, and he preceded her in death on May 28, 2020, two weeks short of their 72 wedding anniversary.

Phyllis had resided in Chicago and Erie, but always called Oil City home.

Phyllis had worked a variety of jobs during her adult life including Wydee Dydee diaper service, inspector at Sterling steel, assembler at American Greeting Cards and as a florist in Chicago.

She spent her last 24 years as a secretary for the District Magistrates Office 3-2

A devout Catholic, she attended Assumption B.V.M. church as a resident of Polish Hill and later St. Joseph Church.

She loved to Polka and exercise and in earlier years she enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, Baltimore, MD and Los Angeles California.

She enjoyed family gatherings and Christmas was a very special time.

She prepared a Christmas Eve meal every year, the first star in the sky meant sharing of the host at the dinner table and wishing the person next to you a very Merry Christmas.

Phyllis enjoyed sports, watching her sons sporting events and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Phyllis in her adult years would ride the local bike trails with her husband Bob.

She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Thurau of Oil City; two granddaughters, Sharon Flynn Hillard & her husband Martin of Baltimore, MD and Bridget Sibley of Hawthorne, CA; One great granddaughter, Sophia Sibley; one sister, Georgeanne Meany of Seneca; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Caroline (Polly) Thurau Goldberg, and infant twins Charles and Phyllis.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, George Lewachowicz and Carl Bialo, and by two sisters, Mary Oleszek and Ann Timko.

Friends will be received from 2:30-4:30 P.M. Thursday in the Reinsel funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:30 P.M. Thursday in the funeral home with Rev. John Miller, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church Improvement Fund or to Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to 1 Pinoak Circle Oil City, PA. 16301

