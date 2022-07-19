Police: Man Does the ‘Hokey Pokey’ During DUI Check, Puts Foot Out and Kicks Officer at Police Station

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 64-year-old man is in jail after reportedly doing the “Hokey Pokey” during a field sobriety test and then allegedly kicking an officer at the Brookville Borough Police station.

Court documents indicate the Brookville Police Department filed criminal charges against 64-year-old Raymond Peter Zilske, of Peterson, New Jersey.

The charges stem from two separate incidents on Tuesday, July 5, in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.

According to a criminal complaint, while on patrol, Brookville Boro Police Department Officers observed a silver vehicle in the Arby’s parking lot, on Allegheny Boulevard, in Brookville, Jefferson County, around 12:08 a.m. on July 5.

Police were aware this business closes at 10:00 p.m. and employees typically leave before 11:00 p.m.

Police stopped to ensure it was not a person attempting to commit a criminal act in this business or within the vehicle. As officers approached the vehicle, they observed a male, later identified as Raymond Zilske, slumped forward and to the right, the complaint states.

When an officer knocked on the driver’s side window, it reportedly startled Zilske, who stated he must have fallen asleep waiting for his friend to return. The officer asked Zilske where his friend was going, but Zilske was unable to provide an answer, the complaint indicates.

In the center console, police observed a marijuana cigarette sitting partially smoked. Zilske reportedly had bloodshot and watery eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana before sundown. He also admitted that the cigarette was a marijuana cigarette, according to the complaint.

The vehicle was not running, however; it had the keys in the ignition, the complaint notes.

Zilske agreed to field sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment, according to the complaint.

Police transported Zilske to the Brookville Police Department where he was provided his Miranda Warnings and agreed to do a Drug Recognition Evaluation. During the evaluation, Zilske “started to perform the Hokey Pokey,” at which time the evaluation was terminated, the complaint indicates.

Zilske was then transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for a legal blood draw. During his time in custody, Zilske repeatedly acknowledged his use of marijuana and suggested using Lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly known as LSD, the complaint notes.

According to a second complaint, Zilske kicked a Brookville police officer in the back of the leg, near the calf muscle, while he was being walked down a hallway in the Brookville Police Department.

Following this, Zilske was escorted into the patrol vehicle, and after inquiring about his vehicle, police informed Zilske that his vehicle would likely be towed. Zilske then yelled at the officers a statement that upon release from jail, he would kill them, the complaint states.

Zilske was arraigned at 9:57 p.m. on July 5, in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI to designated individuals, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– DUI: Gen Imp/Inc of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $20,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 28, at 1:45 p.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

