Rick’s Racing Roundup: Full Slate of Rainy Action Last Weekend

Despite some rain, there was still plenty of racing action on the western Pennsylvania scene over the weekend.

(Pictured above: Cranberry’s Curtis Bish scored a big win Saturday night at Sharon Speedway. Photo by Scott Goodman.)

Things got an early start on Thursday evening just across the Ohio border at the Expo Speedway at the Trumbull County Fair. The BRP Modified Tour made their annual fair visit to the big 5/8th mile track for the Russ King Memorial.

Feature time would find hometown racer Russ King taking home the popular victory in front of the big crowd fair. It was King’s first BRP win of the 2022 season. Point leader, Erick Rudolph of New York, finished second ahead of Garrett Krummert, Brad Rapp and Jim Rasey, who rounded out the top five. Racing will return to the Expo Speedway in 2023 once again for Fair week.

On Saturday, the BRP Tour headed east to Hummingbird Speedway where it is always a popular attraction.

It was a pair of New York drivers who stole the show as Empire State racers Erik Rudolph and Ryan Susice battled for the lead throughout the 35-lap feature with Susice coming out on top over fellow New Yorker Rudolph for his second series win of the season. Rex King, Jr, Brad Rapp and Chas Wolbert would round out the top five.

This Saturday at Hummingbird, it will be Fan Appreciation night along with Christmas in July. The Bird’s regular six divisions will be in action and it will also be Bailey Memorial Trophy Night with racing slated for 7:00 p.m.

The area’s biggest stock car race of the season took center stage this past weekend at Sharon Speedway, where over fifty stocks filled the pits for a chance at the $10,000.00 winner’s check. Curt J. Bish charged from the 26th starting spot to pass Paul Davis for the lead on lap 61 then fended off last year’s winner, Chris Schneider, to capture the 75-lap $10,000.00 victory. The two-time track champion became the first repeat winner of the “Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals” with his second win of 2022.

“This is an incredible feeling,” expressed the 38-year-old Cranberry racer. “First off, I need to thank two people; Jason Johns for the radiator hose after I broke one in the B main along with Chris Schneider. Jason was grateful enough to give us one and that just shows you the sportsmanship in this class. I really appreciate it. Chris Schneider’s name speaks for himself and builds a good car.”

This Saturday will be another big weekend of racing at Sharon Speedway where Tony Stewart’s new Camping World SRX Racing Series will compete in their season finale. Parking lots will open at 1:00 p.m., while admission gates open at 2:00 p.m. The Whatchamacallitz band will play in the pavilion from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. SRX practice will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with racing at 8:00 p.m.

(Pictured above: The Allegheny Sprint Tour will be at Knox Raceway this Sunday for the Big Mav Classic. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

This will be the first and only visit to our area this season for the SRX Series, so fans will definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to see the new series crown its 2022 champion.

After his win last Saturday, Tony Stewart is in a position to defend his inaugural championship. Fans will see some of racing’s biggest start in action Saturday, including Ryan and Dave Blaney as they compete against each other for the first time.

Action returns to the newly reopened Knox Raceway again this Sunday when the track honors the memory of former racer Brandon Hawkins with The Big Mav Classic featuring the Allegheny Sprint Tour, RaceSaver 305 sprint cars. There will be lots of money on the line for the 305 sprint cars all weekend. RUSH Sprints, 270 micro sprints and junior sprints will round out the card Sunday with racing scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

After falling victim to rain, Tri-City Raceway will also return to action this Sunday. Their regular four divisions will be on the card highlighted by the 410 sprints and 358 modifieds with racing slated for 6:00 p.m.

