Robert L Graham Jr., 89 of Tionesta passed away on July 17, 2022 after a sudden decline in health.

Born on May 24, 1933 in Lickingville, PA, he was the son of Robert and Edna Gilford Graham .

He graduated from Farmington High School.

On August 27, 195,5 he was married to the former Joan M. Hargenrader Graham who survives and they would have celebrated their 67 years of marriage in August.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Robert started out his working career at Marienville Glass where he worked for 23 years until it closed.

He then went to work as a custodian at North Clarion School and after he retired he worked as a maintenance man at Farmers Inn in Siegel for over 10 years.

Robert had a love of the outdoors.

He could often be found hunting, fishing, or playing a round of golf.

He also enjoyed watching many different sports but especially enjoyed watching the Pirates and the Steelers.

He was known for his woodworking.

Robert always took time to spend with his family and would never miss any family gathering.

He and his wife also enjoyed playing cards together and making the occasional trip to the casino.

Robert was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, the Antler Club, and the Alleghney Valley Sportsman’s Association

He is survived by his wife Joan and their children: Susan (Donald) Cumpston of Clarion, Michael (Pam) Graham of Venus, Sharon (Michael) Kahle of Leeper, David (Alice) Graham of Titusville, Robin (James) Cumpston of Tionesta, Michelle (Timothy) Aites of Limestone and a daughter in Law – Debra Graham of Knox. Grandchildren surviving include: Denise (Brian) McGranor of DuBois, Brian (Arryn) Cumpston of Stoneboro, Mitchell Graham of Franklin, Eric (Adriana) Graham of Lucinda, Stephen (Lisa) Kahle of McKees Rocks, Joshua (Kristin) Kahle of Weirton, WV, Robert (RJ) Graham of Tionesta, John(Kelly) Graham of Seneca, Jason (Kristina) Graham of Knox, Jayme (Kasey) McNany of New Jersey, Katie Cumpston of Pittsburgh, Richard Cumpston of Pittsburgh, Travis Aites of Clearwater FL, Taylor Aites of Limestone. Great Grandchildren: Jordan and Ben McGranor of DuBois, Jace and great-granddaughter Joella Graham to be born in August of Lucinda, Emily and Brandon Kahle of McKees Rocks, Ava and Olivia Kahle of Weirton, and Ashton Graham of Seneca, Makenna and Oakley Dotterer of New Jersey and Alan and Amelia Cumpston of Stoneboro.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Graham, four sisters Norma Davis, Dorothy Frill, Mary G. Lolley and Helen Smerkar and two brothers Archie Graham and Marion (Dick) Graham. He was the last surviving member of his family.

Friends will be received at St. Michael Church in Fryburg on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10 am to 11 am.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated following at 11 am with Rev. Michael Polinek presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Robert’s honor may be made to St. Michael Church Roof Fund.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.