Deer Creek Winery Owners Busy With Day-to-Day Operations of Multiple Locations
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The rumors of Deer Creek Winery being sold and its owners stepping away from the business have been greatly exaggerated.
According to Rhonda Brooks, who co-owns and operates the winery with her husband Denis, Deer Creek has a full schedule with live musicians, and the business is even expanding. Far from stepping back or selling the winery, the Brooks family is busy with the day-to-day operation of multiple locations and planning a new one.
They have not had a typical retirement, but one of coming and going as they are needed at the winery.
“We’re making plans to expand,” Rhonda Brooks said. “We’re in the process of opening a new bed-and-breakfast in the Pittsburgh area, but nothing’s finalized yet. We hope to have it open by the end of 2022. We have no plans to sell the winery. There’s always work to do. You can’t run it alone; you need a good staff to run it.”
Brooks and her husband have been operating Deer Creek Winery since 2009. She said that they started with one location and her husband did all the work to have a team in six locations including an inn with eight rooms and a manor house with five rooms.
“We didn’t think we would become this big, but we listened to our customers and built on their needs and wants,” Brooks said.
Deer Creek has live music Thursday through Sunday, and they are getting ready to re-release some fan-favorite wines. Brooks said that the rotation plan for the wines is a team-based decision.
“Our whole leadership team meets in August and determines the next year’s year-long wines and limited releases,” she said. “We’re also working on our Christmas wines that we bring out every year. Right now, we are releasing our Elderberry Pie Wine, and Buck Run Blue is coming back next week. Every two to three weeks, we bring out a returning fan favorite from previous years. We’re bringing back Lemon Drop. It sold out so quickly that we’re making a third batch.”
Many of the wines are having a label redesign, including the flagship wine. It was an easy choice for Brooks when thinking of which wine is most closely associated with the winery.
“It’s Shippenville Red,” she said. “It was one of our first wines, and everyone loves it. Drinkers of sweet wine and drinkers of dry wine love it. It’s our top seller. It’s a sweet Fredonia with a dry finish and a peachy aroma.”
Far from leaving Deer Creek behind, Rhonda and Denis Brooks are looking to add new members to the Deer Creek Winery team.
“If you would like to have a job working at a beautiful place, we’re always looking for people,” Brooks said. “We can teach you what you need to know. But we need a people person. We want people who want to be with people. It’s fun here. Our customer reviews are amazing, so all of your customers are happy. It’s a wonderful environment to work in.”
On the customer side, Deer Creek Winery is offering various specials for its inn. For example, reserving a two-night stay can have a free upgrade to include a hot tub. A midweek stay can have a free dinner for two. They also have a special girls’ getaway package that includes dinner, snacks, breakfast, outdoor fireplaces, and a hot tub. Brooks said that the rooms are a popular getaway spot.
“Our inn continues to be a place that people in the area come to,” she said. “We treat them like royalty, with a home-cooked breakfast to order and a free bottle of wine. We talked to a couple yesterday. The wife said, ‘We’ve never been to a place where my husband can just sit and relax.’ Our most popular ones are the ones with in-room hot tubs.”
Along with a place to stay and a place to eat, Deer Creek Winery offers a place to hang out. The live music is designed to be loud enough that customers can get lost in the music, but not too loud that other customers are unable to enjoy conversation with their loved ones. Brooks feels that places like the winery are even more necessary since the pandemic.
“COVID has made us really value getting together,” she said. “We give our customers a place where they can come connect with others.”
