State Police Calls: Child Abuse Investigation Closed, DUI on Route 66

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Police Investigate Possible Child Abuse

PSP Clarion investigated an incident that was referred to them by Clarion County CYS on June 30.

The victim is listed as a 4-year-old boy of Latrobe.

Through an investigation, it was determined there was no abuse, and no crime had occurred.

DUI on Route 66

Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Ford Escape at the Palo Gas Station on State Route 66 South, in Clarion Township, around 5:14 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Police say the operator of the vehicle was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and showed a BAC three times over the legal limit.

The operator was arrested for DUI.

