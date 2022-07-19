 

State Police Calls: Child Abuse Investigation Closed, DUI on Route 66

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls: 

Police Investigate Possible Child Abuse

PSP Clarion investigated an incident that was referred to them by Clarion County CYS on June 30.

The victim is listed as a 4-year-old boy of Latrobe.

Through an investigation, it was determined there was no abuse, and no crime had occurred.

DUI on Route 66

Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Ford Escape at the Palo Gas Station on State Route 66 South, in Clarion Township, around 5:14 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Police say the operator of the vehicle was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and showed a BAC three times over the legal limit.

The operator was arrested for DUI.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

