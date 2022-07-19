Templeton Man Killed in Dirt Bike Crash

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a fatal dirt bike accident that occurred on Friday evening on Ridge Road in Pine Township.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on Friday, July 15, on Ridge Road, near Mahoning Road, in Pine Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 26-year-old Brandon J. Weaver, of Templeton, was traveling east on Ridge Road on a 2019 Yamaha YZ250 dirt bike while negotiating a slight right-hand curve in the roadway. For unknown reasons, the rear of the dirt bike began rotating counterclockwise as the rear tire briefly traveled off the eastbound side of the roadway and onto the dirt berm.

Weaver lost control of the bike, and it fell onto its right side and continued northeast across both lanes and off the roadway, and then struck a tree and utility pole north of the roadway.

Hose Co. #6 Kittanning Ambulance Service transported Weaver to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The dirt bike was towed from the scene by Cornman Towing & Recovery.

Weaver was not using a helmet, police say.

Also assisting at the scene were Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, according to police.

Kittanning-based State Police released the above report on Monday, July 18, 2022.

