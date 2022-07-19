Two Children Injured During Domestic Dispute in Clarion Borough; Man, Woman Behind Bars

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man and a woman are behind bars after two juvenile children were injured during a domestic dispute that occurred last Tuesday in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Keith Shane Macleod and 31-year-old Samantha Jean Morelle, both of Clarion, on Thursday, July 14.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office, Clarion Borough Police Officers were dispatched to a residence located on South 6th Avenue for a report of an active domestic situation.

Clarion-based State Police and Clarion University Police were requested to initially respond due to Clarion Borough officers on another incident, the complaint notes.

PSP Troopers arrived on the scene and received information that there was a firearm, but it was not in use during the assault. Macleod was asked if officers could pat him down for officer safety, and he agreed. A loaded Sig Pro magazine was found in Macleod’s shorts pocket, the complaint indicates.

Police confirmed Macleod was on State Parole, and he was detained until State Parole Officers could arrive.

Clarion Borough Police arrived at the scene at 2:47 p.m. and spoke to Macleod who reported that Samantha Morelle, who is the mother of his three children, arrived at his residence with a relative and an argument ensued over Morelle taking the children.

According to the complaint, MacLeod stated that he grabbed a juvenile boy while Morelle tried to take the child, but she was unsuccessful. Morelle then began chasing Macleod around the yard, and through a neighbor’s property, where she eventually tackled Macleod causing him to drop the child.

Macleod suffered minor scrapes on his leg, which caused bleeding. When Macleod dropped the child, Morelle and her relative left with the three children, according to the complaint.

Clarion-based State Police made contact with Samantha Morelle, her relative, and three juvenile children at CVS on Main Street.

The complaint notes that Clarion Hospital EMS checked the juvenile child who was dropped for injuries and discovered a “small gash” on the side of his head that appeared to be a fresh wound.

During her interview with PSP Clarion, Morelle reported that she received a text message from Macleod around 2:00 a.m. about “drug use and an assault.” This caused Morelle concern, and she and her relative went to the residence on South 6th Avenue to take the children. While at the residence, she attempted to speak with Macleod, and when she said she was taking the children, Macleod refused, according to the complaint.

Morelle stated they then went outside where Macleod grabbed the juvenile child which led to her chasing him around the yard. She said Macleod tripped and fell with the child. She added that Macleod then started kicking her in the head. Morelle also told police that Macleod got up and smashed her cell phone before she, her relative, and the three children were able to leave the residence, the complaint states.

Police then spoke with Morelle’s relative, who stated they went to the residence to obtain the children. She said she was holding a female juvenile child while Morelle was attempting to obtain the other child and attempted to step in before Macleod pushed her back, causing her to fall into a cement half wall. Police observed a large bruise/scrape on her back leg as well as a bruise/scrape on the top of the foot of the child she was holding. The bruise/scrape appeared to be from the same type of injury due to the marks matching, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that agents from State Parole searched the residence on South 6th Avenue and reportedly discovered drug paraphernalia including two glass smoking devices, a pink eyeglass container with foil and a pen tube with residue, a clear glass “Diamond” bond, a digital scale, fentanyl patches, and a pill bottle with clear liquid in it. The fentanyl patches were found laying on Macleod’s bedroom dresser where children could get to them.

Macleod was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on July 14, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Victim less than 6 and Defendant 18 or older, Felony 2

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Morrelle was arraigned at 9:35 a.m. on July 14, in front of Judge Quinn, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Victim less than 6 and Defendant 18 or older, Felony 2

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail each, Macleod and Morrelle

Both individuals were unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bond and were lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Preliminary hearings are set for Tuesday, July 26, at 2:15 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

