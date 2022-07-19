Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

Paraprofessional (Classroom Assistant)

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Paraprofessional (Classroom Assistant).

High School Position available with the 2022-23 School Year.

Candidate should be highly qualified or willing to completethe requirements or have at least 24 college credits.

Salary is $16.40 per hour.

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: August 5, 2022, or until position is filled.





Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District currently has openings for multiple positions.

Positions Include:

Part-time Elementary Music Teacher

High School Industrial Arts Teacher

Personal Care Attendant

Paraprofessional

Part-time Food Service Employee

All positions are beginning the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information on how to apply, go to www.clarion-schools.com or call 814-226-6110.

Applications are due by July 27, 2022.





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Lumber Stacker

7am-3:30pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner

Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers specs, with a partner

Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, circular saw at some point

Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)

Physical job fast paced

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Fork Lift Operator

8am- 4:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Process orders to be shipped out to customers

Marking and label stock product

Assist in unloading trucks and checking in product

Sort items according to organization standards

Light Fork Lift driving

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Specialized Heavy Haul Driver

Barber Trucking

Barber Trucking, based out of Brookville, PA is seeking a full-time experienced Specialized Heavy Haul Driver for their Oversized Division.

They are a family-owned company that treats you like family and like a part of the team.

Want a position with home time throughout the week and weekends? Apply today!

Qualifications needed include:

A Valid Class A CDL License

2 Years of Class A CDL Driving Experience

4 Axle Experience

Experience with Heavy Equipment

Many other benefits that they offer are vacation pay, holiday pay, 401k, and a newer Peterbuilt.

Please apply online here.





Part-Time Clerk Typist II

Clarion County Sheriff’s Office

The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office currently has an opening for a Part-Time Clerk Typist II.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Part-Time, Teamsters Union Position

DEPARTMENT: Sheriff’s Department

PAY GRADE: $12.80/hour starting, $13.90 upon completion of probation period.

POSTING DATE: Friday, July 08, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This position performs various administrative and clerical tasks to support the Sheriff’s Department. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. Position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, and precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Deputy Sheriff

Clarion County Sheriff’s Office

The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office currently has an opening for a Deputy Sheriff.

POSITION: Deputy Sheriff, Non-exempt, Full-Time

DEPARTMENT: Sheriff’s Office, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $12.50 staring rate, $13.59 upon completion of probation

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, July 08, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To carry out duties and responsibilities of the Sheriff’s office by assisting in civil, criminal, and public service law enforcement, acting under the direct orders of the Sheriff or Chief Deputy Sheriff.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Central Accounting Deputy Director

Clarion County Central Accounting Office

The Clarion County Central Accounting Office currently has an opening for a Deputy Director.

POSITION: Central Accounting Deputy Director, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Central Accounting, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $15.00-$19.30/hr.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, July 08, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree with an accounting major or associate degree from an accredited college or university supplemented by fifteen credits in accounting. Two years of prior budgeting and financial statement reporting, and analysis are required. Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Outlook, and Word; or any acceptable combination of experience/training.

OVERALL PURPOSE OF JOB:

To provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for County to include monthly reconciliations and analysis to support financial statements.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





9-1-1 Telecommunicator I

Clarion County Department of Public Safety

Clarion County Department of Public Safety currently has an opening for a 9-1-1 Telecommunicator I.

POSITION: 9-1-1 Telecommunicator I, Non- Exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Department of Public Safety, Shippenville, PA

PAY GRADE: Starting rate, $14.00 per hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, July 8, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High School Diploma or GED

Must be 18 years of age at time of certification to position (PEMA Requirement)

GENERAL DEFINITION:

This is specialized, highly technical work. The telecommunications Officer (TCO-1) receives and processes public safety requests from citizens or other emergency response agencies. Once a request is received, the telecommunicator must interrogate, prioritize, and dispatch appropriate public safety agencies (Police, Fire, EMS and HazMat). Work is often completed under extremely stressful situations. All work must be completed accurately and rapidly, no matter what the situation is. The position requires strict adherence to confidentiality

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Supervision; Physical Requirements; Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; and Education and Training Required for Certification; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Truss Assemblers

UFP Parker, LLC

Located in Parker, Pa., nationally known as the “Smallest City in the USA,” UFP Parker, LLC is looking for motivated, team-minded individuals to grow a lasting career.

UFP Industries, Inc. is the largest roof truss manufacturer in the United States. As a subsidiary, UFP Parker, LLC is a manufacturer of wood products key to everyday life. Their products are wide-ranging, including treated lumber, trusses and building components, concrete forming materials, and industrial packaging.

Working there, you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family – with people who have your best interests at heart and will make your career goals a priority. They value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.

Currently, there are open positions on both day and afternoon shifts.

Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401k; profit sharing; stock buy-in options; and nine paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS.

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.





Multiple Positions with CenClear

CenClear

CenClear currently has multiple positions available within Clarion County.

Positions include:

Mental Health Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed)

Behavioral Health Technicians (BHT)

Behavioral Consultant providing Applied Behavioral Analysis

Drug & Alcohol Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed)

These positions are full and part-time with excellent salaries!

Excellent Benefits!!

Medical Benefits

401K (7% Match)

Tuition Reimbursement

Paid Time Off

Professional Training Opportunities

Mid-Year Appreciation Pay

Advancement Opportunities

Employee Assistance Program

Cell Phone Discount

Paid Holidays

Life Insurance

Apply today at www.cenclear.org.

CenClear is an equal opportunity employer and service provider that does not discriminate on any basis including a person’s age, sex, color, race, disability, religious creed, lifestyle, or source of payment.





Office Coordinator

Immaculate Conception Parish School

Immaculate Conception Parish School is seeking a full-time Office Coordinator to oversee the clerical activities for the school office.

Specific duties include answering the telephone, greeting visitors to the school, ordering supplies, clerical support to faculty and staff, filing, coordinating bus schedule and school calendar, preparing report cards, maintaining records, and preparing correspondence.

High School Graduate with five years’ experience in secretarial work preferred. The position requires excellent writing, communication, and interpersonal skills, as well as proficiency with Microsoft Office software. Must demonstrate a high level of flexibility, be committed to confidentiality, ability to multi-task, and be detail-oriented. The applicant must have all necessary clearances to work in a school environment.

Interested applicants should email a cover letter and resume to Ms. Lori Cratty, Principal at [email protected]





Automotive Service Advisor

Clarion Ford Chrysler

Clarion Ford Chrysler currently has an opening for an Automotive Service Advisor.

Duties include:

Overseeing operations in an auto service unit to ensure compliance with quality standards

Contacting clients and schedule them to bring vehicles to their unit for repairs

Overseeing the inspection of automobiles to identify faulty components and facilitate the process for repairs

Supervising the activities of automotive service technicians to ensure efficient job performance and timely repairs

Maintaining accurate record of all accounts and relevant financial information

Monitoring inventory to regulate and ensure availability of required vehicle parts

Ensuring automotive service staff comply with environmental laws and regulations

Overseeing the procurement of vehicle parts, automotive equipment, and various other items required in an auto service department

Evaluating the performance of automotive service staff in order to acknowledge efficient employees and guide underperforming ones

Listening to client complaints and assisting in addressing their issues and resolving challenges

Overseeing the disposal of wastes such as used engine oil and soot to ensure adherence to health and safety laws

Assigning and scheduling work duties to auto service staff according to their skills

Following up with customers to obtain feedback and ensure they are satisfied with the received service

Attending workshops and studying relevant publications to stay up-to-date with developments in the automotive service industry

Benefits include medical insurance and paid time off.

To apply, please call 814-297-6233 or email [email protected]





Parts Counter Person

Clarion Ford Chrysler

Clarion Ford Chrysler currently has an opening for a Parts Counter Person.

Competitive pay plan, health care, and paid vacation/holidays. Experience preferred.

Responsible for customer service and retail sales.

Responsibilities include selling parts and taking inventory of stock in storage and, if necessary, on shelves. You also help customers and clients make orders via catalog for parts that you do not have in stock. You may need to deliver price quotes over the phone and offer status updates on shipments of parts. Your duties may also involve offering basic advice about parts selection.

To apply, please call 814-297-6233 or email [email protected]





Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Auto Body

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

FULL-TIME Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Experience Required.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays.

Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 70 years.

Gatesman Auto Body looks forward to hearing from you.

APPLY IN PERSON OR ONLINE AT www.gatesmanautobody.com

814-226-9468

28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235, [email protected]





Forensic Liaison

Clarion County Mental Health department

The Clarion County Mental Health department currently has an opening for a Forensic Liaison.

POSITION: Forensic Liaison- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $15.00-$19.30

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: June 24, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: This is an administrative position that provides assistance to Clarion County residents who are forensically hospitalized, incarcerated, inpatient at a Long-Term Structured Rehabilitation facility (LTSR) or Extended Acute Care treatment program (EAC). The Forensic Liaison will work closely with Warren State Hospital, Torrance State hospital or any other state hospital in the Commonwealth. This position will collaborate with the facility and patients to provide services, case management, and other assistance through the County Mental Health Office.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Given; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Administrative Assistant

Clarion County MH/DD/Transportation department

The Clarion County MH/DD/Transportation department currently has an opening for a Administrative Assistant.

POSITION: Administrative Assistant, Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH)/Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.50-$17.90

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, June 24, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: An Associate’s Degree and one year of administrative support experience; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

Provide administrative support to County Mental Health Administration staff. This includes, reconciliation of contracts, contract management and coordination. This position will also verify accurate billing by reviewing provider notes to compare to contracted services. The Admin. Assistant will gather, record, store and disseminate information to local, state, federal and private agencies by a number of various means and processes.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Given; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker II- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker II- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker II- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $20/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, June 24, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, and provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker I- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, June 24, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Qualifications; Clearances; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





YMCA Night Cleaner

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a part-time night cleaner.

The YMCA is hiring Evening/Night Cleaning Staff to work approximately 29 hours a week from 8 pm to 1 am weeknights and four hours on Saturdays.

Benefits include a free YMCA membership and retirement benefits after two years of work (details provided upon hiring).

Apply ASAP to Henry Sherman, Maintenance Supervisor at [email protected] or call 814-764-3400 for an interview.

Application for employment available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person.





WRC Senior Services Offers Multiple Opportunities

WRC Senior Services

WRC Senior Services, an affiliate of Penn Highlands Healthcare, offers a wide variety of positions at their various locations.

To view all open positions, please visit their website! https://careers.phhealthcare.org

WRC Personal Care Homes- Ridgmont, Edgewood Heights, Highlands Oaks, and Laurelbrooke

Resident Aides – *New Starting Wages!*

Medication Technicians – *New Starting Wages!*

Housekeeping/Laundry

Kitchen Managers

Cooks

Dietary Aides

Click here to apply or email [email protected]

WRC McKinley Health Center

CNA’s

LPN’s

RN’s

Maintenance

Housekeeping/Laundry

Reception

Click here to apply or email [email protected]





Junior High Cheerleading Coach

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is seeking applicants for a Junior High Cheerleading Coach.

The position is available immediately.

Interested Applicants should send current clearances and three letters of reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until position is filled

Multiple Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 2 Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4- Full-Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist –2 Full-Time

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – Per-Diem

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full-Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 3 Full-Time, 1 Per-Diem

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 2 Full-Time

LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per-Diem

Medical Technologist – 2-Full-Time

Dietary Aide – Full-Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full-Time

Lead Registration Clerk – Full-Time

Ultrasound Tech –1 Full-Time, 1—Per-Diem

CT Technologist – 2 Full Time, 1—Per-Diem

EMT– 2- Full-Time

Nurse Extern – 2 Part-Time

Medical Records Coder – Full-Time

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full-Time, 1 Per-Diem

Maintenance Supervisor- Full time

Radiology Tech – Full-Time

Utilization Review Case Manager – Part-Time

Medical Social Worker, MSW – Part-Time

CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Full Time

Paramedic – 2- Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – Wound Care- Per-Diem

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Administrative Assistant/ Bookkeeper

12-15 Hours a Week

Emlenton Location

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Welcome all visitors and Ministers to the state office

Digitize files and records for permanent storage

Assure confidentiality of all communication and files on computer on in Ministries Office

Accounts Payable and Receivables

Requirements:

High school Diploma or Equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to follow confidentiality protocols

Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Office, Excel and other computer programs

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Stacker

7am-3:30pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner

Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers specs, with a partner

Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, circular saw at some point

Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)

Physical job fast-paced

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Church Secretary

20 Hours a week 4 hours a day, 5 days a week

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Create slideshows and bulletins for Sunday services and other events/ activities

Gather all weekly announcements and make sure they are approved before putting them out

Update various platforms with upcoming events/ information

Forward invoices to the appropriate person for review

Answer phones

Must follow confidentiality policies

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must follow confidentiality protocol

Proficient in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Fork Lift Operator

8am- 4:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Process orders to be shipped out to customers

Marking and label stock product

Assist in unloading trucks and checking in product

Sort items according to organization standards

Light Fork Lift driving

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Assembly

7am-3:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Maintain appropriate records and reports

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Industrial Painter

10:30pm- 7am Sunday night- Friday morning

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties ( But not limited to):

Analyze required paint operation

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Steel toe or composite toe shoe

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Administrative Assistant

8:30am-4:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Attend to lobby visitors and directs them to staff

Completes and updates data entry in the appropriate spreadsheets

Writes requisition orders for office supplies

Assists building managers with issuing room keys to staff

Maintains logs accurately and secures keys as needed

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have valid PA Driver’s License

Must possess ability to maintain confidentiality

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Experienced Auto Body Technician

Nick’s Auto Body

Nick’s Auto Body in Clarion is seeking an experience auto body technician.

Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.

Full-time Monday through Friday. No weekends!!

Paid Holidays!!

Apply in person or call Mike @ 814-297-1600

You may also email your resume to [email protected]

Life Skills Worker I

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker I at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $15.00 an hour – $17.80 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$3,000 Sign on Bonus

$15.00 – $17.80 an hour

APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker I is to supervise clients during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security. In addition, Life Skill Workers I assist in the management of the morning wake-up routine by educating, guiding and directing clients in a manner that promotes their growth and development.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients

Completes security calls to night supervisor

Maintains regular communication with co-worker(s)

Supervises morning routine; observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately

Ensures client location

Conducts and documents random/unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) and utilizes the Guard 1 system

Conducts outside building security checks

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign-on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus

$15.26 – $19.26 an hour

APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc)

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc)

Supervises self-administration of medication

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $16.84 – $23.87 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$3,000 Sign-on Bonus

$16.84 – $23.87 an hour

APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.

Nurse Supervisor

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Nurse Supervisor at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $62,400 Annually

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000

Equal Opportunity Employer. HIRING a Nurse Supervisor, $5,000 Sign-on Bonus for New Hires $62,400 Annually APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Summary:

The position is responsible for ensuring the nursing process of assessment, diagnosis, outcome/planning, implementation, and evaluation are implemented and followed in the provision of nursing care for the Psychiatric Residential Treatment Unit at Abraxas I.

For more information related to this position, including primary duties, responsibilities, and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.

Multiple Positions

CBF Contracting Hiring

CBF Contracting Inc. is currently looking for dedicated individuals to fill the following positions.

Laborer

Skilled Carpenter

Skilled Roofer

Foreman

Requirements:

Work as a team player

Possess a positive attitude and good work ethic

Be safety oriented

Lift 50 lbs

Have their own mode of transportation

Competitive wages (based on experience), Healthcare, and 401K.

Individuals must apply in person. CBF Contracting Inc is located at 13844 Rt 68 in Sligo. Pa.





Full-Time Elementary Teaching Position

Immaculate Conception Parish

Immaculate Conception Parish is now accepting applications for a Full-Time Elementary Teaching Position.

Bachelor’s Degree in elementary or early childhood education is required. Candidates must have current clearances.

Please send a letter of intent, resume, teaching certificate, three references, and required clearances to Ms. Lori Cratty, Principal, Immaculate Conception Parish School, 729 Main St., Clarion, PA 16214, or email [email protected]





Service Coordinator II-Ongoing

Venango County

Venango County Children, Youth, and Family Services currently has several openings for Service Coordinator II – Ongoing.

POSITION: SERVICE COORDINATOR II – ONGOING

Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children, Youth & Family Services

Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Franklin, PA

PAY GRADE: Non-Exempt Hourly Pay Grade Six

$31,727.28.; $750 SIGN-ON BONUSES FOR EXTERNAL APPLICANTS

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem-solving and coping strategies.

QUALIFICATIONS: Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 3 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 1 year of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of an accredited Casework Intern Program; or successful completion of a 6-month probationary period as a Service Coordinator I.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; Supervision Received; and Clearances; please download and review this PDF.

HOW TO APPLY: All interested, qualified individuals should contact Human Resources at 814-432-9551. A Venango County internal application is required. Qualified applicants must pass an interview. Management reserves the right to fill Service Coordinator II positions at the Service Coordinator I level ($13.9889/hr.). Service Coordinator I qualifications: Associate’s degree with a major in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional social casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree with a major in the social welfare field; or Bachelor’s degree in unrelated field with at least 12 credits in the social welfare field and 1 year of professional social casework or human service experience.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 06/22/2022

VENANGO COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

**DRUG-FREE WORK ENVIRONMENT**

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT 814-432-9552 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Lifeguards in Lucinda

Kalyumet Camping and Cabins

Kalyumet Camping and Cabins, located near Cook Forest, has Lifeguard positions available for the summer.

Applicant must have an active Red Cross or other recognized lifeguard certification and be CPR Certified.

In order to apply for the position call 814-744-9622 to request an application and to schedule an interview.





Service Coordinator II-Ongoing

Venango County

POSITION: SERVICE COORDINATOR II – ONGOING (Two Openings)

Temporary (6 mos), Part-Time, 40 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children, Youth & Family Services

Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Franklin, PA

PAY GRADE: Non-Exempt Hourly Pay Grade Six

$15.2535/hr

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem-solving and coping strategies.

QUALIFICATIONS: Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 3 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 1 year of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of an accredited Casework Intern Program; or successful completion of a 6-month probationary period as a Service Coordinator I.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; Supervision Received; and Clearances; please download and review this PDF.

HOW TO APPLY: All interested, qualified individuals should contact Human Resources at 814-432-9551. A Venango County internal application is required. Qualified applicants must pass an interview. Management reserves the right to fill Service Coordinator II positions at the Service Coordinator I level ($13.9889/hr.). Service Coordinator I qualifications: Associate’s degree with a major in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional social casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree with a major in the social welfare field; or Bachelor’s degree in unrelated field with at least 12 credits in the social welfare field and 1 year of professional social casework or human service experience.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 06/22/2022

VENANGO COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

**DRUG-FREE WORK ENVIRONMENT**

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT 814-432-9552 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Service Coordinator II DS

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time Service Coordinator II DS positions.

POSITION: SERVICE COORDINATOR II DS Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: MH/DS Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Franklin, PA

PAY GRADE: Non-Exempt Hourly Six- $31,727.28/yr PLUS $750 sign-on bonuses if filled externally

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF THE JOB:

To provide case management for an assigned caseload, assisting them with receiving needed services to carry out a life management plan and to provide ongoing job monitoring of individual situations/services.

To view all details of this job including supervision received; essential functions of the job; required knowledge, skills, and abilities; and qualifications download and review this PDF.

HOW TO APPLY: All interested, qualified individuals should contact Human Resources at 814-432-9556 or through email at [email protected] Qualified applicants must pass an interview.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 06/21/2022 at 4:00 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY IS A EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. VENANGO COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE. APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT 814-432-9552 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time Service Coordinator II positions for their Children and Youth Services department.

POSITION: SERVICE COORDINATOR II (FOSTER CARE) Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: CHILDREN AND YOUTH SERVICES Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Franklin, PA

PAY GRADE: NON-UNION HOURLY SIX- $31,727.28/yr plus $750 sign-on bonuses if filled externally

DEFINITION:

This is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in this class provide service coordination to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Employment of service coordination skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Specifically, workers in this position will assist the Foster Care Program Specialist with recruitment, retention, licensure, and support of resource families who will provide services for children and/or youth and adolescents requiring out of home care.

To view all details of this job including supervision received; essential functions of the job; required knowledge, skills, and abilities; and qualifications download and review this PDF.

All interested, qualified individuals should contact Human Resources at 814-432-9551. A Venango County internal application is required.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 06/21/2022 at 4:00 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY IS A EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. VENANGO COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE. APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT 814-432-9552 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Openings at Wagner Tarps; Earn Weekly Bonuses

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA

