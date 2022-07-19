‘Weaver Girls’ Reunite to Present Library Memorial for Bill Weaver

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Whenever people saw Bill Weaver determinedly walking from his home at Sunset Drive to town, they knew he probably had one of three destinations–Clarion University Dining Services where he worked for over twenty-five years, his dad’s business-Paul A. Weaver Jewelers, or the Clarion Free Library.

(Pictured above: The Weaver Girls–Pam Space, Vickie Judy, Kim Himes, Joni Leadbetter, and Karen Spencer–donated a memorial clock in Memory of Bill Weaver to The Clarion Children’s Library.)

Bill was born on October 16, 1969; he was the son of the late Paul A. and Mary Weaver of Clarion. He passed on May 5, 2022, and is survived by his sisters Rose and Clancy and his twin brother Mike. All four Weaver children were adopted by Paul and Mary from St. Joseph Adoption Agency in Erie.

In 1992, Bill graduated from Clarion Area High School, and he was a special needs student. There is no doubt that everyone in Clarion knew Bill was special.

His use of the Clarion Library was memorialized on Friday, July 15, with a plaque and cat clock at the Clarion Children’s Library to honor him. The memorial, located behind the book check-out station in the children’s book section, was donated by the “Weaver Girls,” Pam Space, Kim Himes, Joni Leadbetter, Vicki Judy, and Karen Spencer, all long-time employees who worked with Paul.

“He used the library at least once a week, especially in the summer,” said Clancy. “He would come up and visit with Children’s Librarian Jean Smith, and she would help him pick out his selections and he would take them home and sit in the late Paul Weaver’s chair at the house, read his stories, and come back up and tell Miss Jean about them and then check out some more.”

Clancy moved back to Clarion to help Bill after the death of their mother and father. She also brought her two sons, Nick and Kyle Porciello, to the dedication, donating Bill’s beloved collection of over 50 DVDs that can now be checked out from Miss Jean.



(Pictured above: Nephews Nick and Kyle Porciello donated Bill Weaner’s beloved collection of over 50 DVDs to Librarian Miss Jean Smith.)

Nick is a senior at Gannon, and Kyle is a junior at University Park at Penn State. Nick is the office manager at Camp Notre Dame this summer.

The five Weaver girls are still friends and decided to make the memorial for Bill.

When asked about what it was like working for Paul Weaver, all five women praised him, with some of them starting while they were in high school and some working there for over 30 years. Their comments were interchangeable and included:

“It sounds like a broken record, but he was the best boss, and we all felt like a family.” “Some people just came in to visit with him or get him to clean their glasses.” “I got to know everybody in town and their faces. That was almost like a family and the community would come together. Friday nights were always busy and you would see the same faces.” “Paul was always helping the community, serving as mayor or borough council, special needs projects, Special Olympics, Liberty Towers, or Jaycees. Sometimes it was benefitting the broader community and Paul worked in the background with his friend Orv Lerch.” “Bill was often a welcome visitor to the store.” “It was sad when the store closed and when the building was recently torn down it was kind of the end of an era. It leaves a big hole on Main Street that was kind of a monument to Paul Weaver.” “I tell people stories, and they’ll say you just don’t get that. He was personally involved with all for better or for worse. We were women and he took care of us.”

Paul A. Weaver was special, just like his son.

Since Bill Weaver’s death, the Clarion Free Library has received over $500.00 in financial gifts from friends and family in Bill’s name. In addition, Tri-County Animal Rescue has received $350.00 in gifts from friends and family to help support the needs of the rescue center and honor Bill’s love of animals, especially dogs.

