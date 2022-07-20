7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. South wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday – Isolated showers between 7am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.