BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies 15-Year-Old Boy Killed in ATV Crash in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a 15-year-old juvenile male who was killed in an ATV accident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim of the deadly crash has been identified as 15-year-old Tavon Lane, of Pittsburgh.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:32 p.m.

The death is ruled accidental while the cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head and chest, Rugh told exploreVenango.com.

Rugh declined to comment on any further specifics of the incident.

According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, for an ATV crash on King Road, in Victory Township, Venango County.

No other vehicles were involved.

Polk Borough Police were unable to comment on the incident.

Polk Borough Police, Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Polk Volunteer Fire Department, Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Community Ambulance were called to the scene.

