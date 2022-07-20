C-L’s Parker: ‘We’re on the Cusp of Something Big Here.’



STRATTANVILLE (EYT) – A public statement was recently issued by the Clarion-Limestone school district administration and the board of school directors to provide background and clarification on the recent furlough action of a long-time elementary school guidance counselor and how it fits into plans for the school district.

“For some people, it doesn’t really matter what the facts are,” said School Board President Nathan Parker to exploreClarion.com. “They want to make the facts what they want the facts to be. It was a difficult recommendation to make by the administration because nobody takes lightly somebody losing their job, but at the end of the day, I applaud them for having the courage to do what they thought was that recommend what they thought was best for the kids, for the students.

“Right now, it seems like people have a difficult time disagreeing without being disagreeable. I think that’s how my mother would say that. We don’t talk about it as a group. You respect people’s rights to say and you believe in your heart that that’s the best thing for the community as a whole. So, I applaud my fellow board members.”

The board voted eight to one at a recent meeting to abolish the position of elementary guidance counselor and replace it with a full-time licensed behavioral specialist and hire another police officer, according to an action plan.

The entire plan is presented at the end of this story.

“Those were the two top items, and the board was concerned about those and, apparently, it wasn’t just the board. It was the other stakeholders, as well. The administrative team put the proposal together to most cost-effectively and aggressively address the concerns.”

Parker said Interim Superintendent JJ Johnson has been a big help, willing to come out of retirement for the second time just to help us out after the previous superintendent went on an unplanned leave.

“We needed to adapt. He helped ground everybody. Rest assured that we had somebody with experience running the show. His guidance has been very helpful, and we do have young administrators.

“I think a lot of schools are seeing high turnover now in all their roles, and we’re no exception to that. COVID was difficult on everybody. As far as the educational system, JJ has served as a mentor to the younger administrators. We’re really excited about the administrative team that we are building. We’re going to have a dynamite administrative team in there to lead. Obviously, we’re looking to hire teachers, too.

“We’re on the cusp of something big here.“

According to Parker, there has been no decision made on a new superintendent and whether or not duties would be shared with another superintendent in the county.

“I believe the board is open to considering whatever the alternatives are. We have to look at it as a board, talk with our administrators, and, as a team, see what we think about any particular candidate that expressed interest. It would also depend on who’s available and interested.”

In terms of a behavioral specialist, the administration is developing a job description.

“What we’re talking about is someone that would be more hands-on.”

Public Statement Concerning Recent Furlough Action, July 7, 2022

The Clarion-Limestone School District Administration and Board of School Directors recognize that there is a significant amount of misinformation, partial truths, and falsehoods being circulated in the community via social media and other sources that have led to significant frustration concerning the recent decision to furlough one of our two guidance counselor positions. The Administration and Board wish to share objective facts about their decision-making process and the resulting plan. To that end, the following are the facts of the situation: Background • The students at Clarion-Limestone present with increased social/behavioral needs in addition to mental health concerns. • The staff at Clarion-Limestone, in response to the request of Superintendent John Johnson, provided a list of their needs, and the most prevalent need identified by staff was behavior. • Behavior in the classroom does not just impact one student. A single behavior in a classroom impacts all of the students in that classroom, the staff, and the morale. • Due to recent national events, the safety of all school buildings across the country is a focus of concern for everyone. The Administration worked diligently to develop the following Plan to address all of the above needs and do so in a manner that is unrivaled within any district our size in our region: Action Plan • Continue with a district-wide guidance counselor. • Continue with the full-time employment of a certified mental health professional identified as the school support therapist. (Yes, C-L has had a full-time mental health professional on staff to provide ongoing and long-term counseling and work with outside service providers to increase continuity). • Hire a full-time licensed behavior specialist. The plan is not to contract for this service. The plan is not to utilize a free service. The plan is not to have someone in and out of the building. The plan is for in-house support to be boots on the ground for students and staff to help address and change behaviors of concern. • Hire another school police officer, so that schedules and needs in buildings do not interfere with the service needed at each specific building. This Plan addresses the issues brought to the table by the staff, the community, and the Administration. The Plan does not ask people without specialized training to cross over to other areas in order to try and piece together a response. The Plan is to provide specific, trained, certified, and professional individuals that are truly equipped to address the needs identified. The district could have stayed with the status quo. The district could have played it ‘safe’ by doing what many other districts do. Instead, C-L is being bold and leading by example to try something new and different as part of our passion to provide for our students better. Clarion-Limestone has always been a district that proactively tries to address issues head-on. The narrative that C-L is cutting back and not providing services, especially mental health, is just not accurate. C-L has and will continue to provide a robust and expanding array of true mental health services with specialized staff.

