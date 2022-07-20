Celebration of Life Service Set for Donald L. Hillard

To honor Donald L. Hillard, 65, who passed away on February 18, 2022, the family would like to welcome friends and family to a celebration of life service.

Friends and family will gather on Saturday July 23, 2022, at 11 o’clock AM at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA, 15825.

