Celebration of Life Service Set for Donald L. Hillard

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

To honor Donald L. Hillard, 65, who passed away on February 18, 2022, the family would like to welcome friends and family to a celebration of life service.

Friends and family will gather on Saturday July 23, 2022, at 11 o’clock AM at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA, 15825.


