Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Risotto with Lemon and Vegetables

This dish has fresh flavors, and it looks so colorful!

Ingredients

1/2 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed

5 cups chicken stock



6 tablespoons butter, divided1 pound fresh baby spinach, thinly sliced1 teaspoon salt1 medium leek (white portion only), finely sliced1-1/2 cups uncooked arborio rice2 garlic cloves, minced1/2 cup dry white wine or chicken stock2 tablespoons lemon juice3/4 cup cubed fully cooked ham1 tablespoon grated lemon zest1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 425°. Place asparagus on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast until crisp-tender, 10-12 minutes. When cool enough to handle, cut into 1-in. pieces; set aside.

-In a large saucepan, bring the stock to a simmer; keep hot. In a Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons of butter over medium-high heat. Add spinach and salt; cook and stir until tender. Remove spinach and keep warm. In the same pan, heat 2 tablespoons of butter. Add leek; cook and stir until tender, 2-3 minutes. Add rice, garlic, and the remaining 2 tablespoons butter; cook and stir until rice is coated, 1-2 minutes.

-Stir in wine and lemon juice. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer; cook and stir until wine is absorbed. Add hot stock, 1/2 cup at a time, cooking and stirring until stock has been absorbed after each addition until rice is tender but firm to the bite, and risotto is creamy. Stir in ham, zest, asparagus, and spinach; heat through. Remove from heat; stir in cheese. Serve immediately, with additional cheese if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.