Daniel “Buddy” Saylor

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-n4UKNfmcyPpkWe are sad to announce the passing of Daniel “Buddy” Saylor, 52, of Summerville, who lost his battle with cancer at the home of his sister on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Born in Clarion on February 17, 1970, he was the son of the late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman.

On October 31, 2018, in Summerville he married the former Kelly Krouse. She survives.

He was a truck driver prior to his retirement in 2017 due to illness. Bud enjoyed living life to its fullest and every moment like it was his last.

In addition to his mother, Peggy; and his wife, Kelly; he is survived by his 2 sons; his daughter; his brother, Joel (Patricia) Saylor; his sister, Cheryl (Donald) Radaker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A private service will be held at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


