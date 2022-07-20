Deer Creek Employee Spotlight: Heidi Hale Shining As Store Lead
With a passion for sales and a love of all things Deer Creek, Heidi Hale shines in her role as Store Lead.
Heidi leads the Hermitage Deer Creek location.
Heidi has been particularly helpful in launching Deer Creek’s new app, training other staff members on the benefits of using the app, and encouraging customers to join the Deer Creek App Family (DCAF).
Heidi has worked for Deer Creek Winery for six years. When asked what she loves about her job, she explained, “My customers who I have gotten to know and love! They are great!”
She very much values the people in her life and her community. She strives to help Deer Creek grow and build new relationships, and she is always happy to hear about the positive impressions that the winery makes in the community.
When she isn’t in her role at Deer Creek, Heidi enjoys reading, spending time with her dog and her dad, and swimming or kayaking.
In thinking about life lessons she has learned, Heidi says, “Liking what you do is the secret to happiness!”
It is easy to see that she loves what she does, and she plans to work for Deer Creek for the foreseeable future, continuing to help the company grow and thrive.
In five years, she says, “I don’t know exactly what I’ll be doing, but as long as it’s here at Deer Creek Winery, I will be grateful and happy!”
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.