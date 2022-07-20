Featured Local Job: Full-time Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice

CFVNA is now hiring Full-time Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice.

The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Requirements:

Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Flex scheduling is available!

Full-time employees are eligible for paid time off; health, HSA with match, dental and vision insurance; supplemental policies; and more!

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214. For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.